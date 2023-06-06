Dog attacks at two farms kill 28 sheep
At least 28 sheep have been killed after a spate of dog attacks in Herefordshire.
West Mercia Police said there had been three attacks at two farms and the same dog or dogs were believed to be responsible.
Officers have released an image of one of the dogs suspected of being involved and are seeking to trace its owner.
The attacks were causing "anguish and financial damage" to farmers, police said.
The first of the attacks happened at Upper Gate House in Dinedor, about 5km (3.1 miles) south of Hereford.
Five sheep were killed in the attack which happened at about 09:00 BST on 30 May.
On 1 June, sheep were attacked in the same field at about 06:00 BST, with 11 killed.
About a mile away at Lower Huntless farm in Twyford, another farmer reported that 12 of his sheep had been killed between about 22:00 BST on 31 May and 06:00 BST on 6 June.
Although no attacker was seen, police said a vet confirmed that fatal injuries had been inflicted by a dog.
“These are very concerning incidents which are causing a lot of anguish and financial damage for the victims," said Sgt Mark Jones.
"We are working closely with the farming community to help them maximise security for their flocks."
He urged anyone with information about the dogs or their owners to contact police.