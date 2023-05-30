Marked improvement found at 'hell hole' prison
At a glance
A crisis-hit "hell hole" prison dubbed the worst the chief inspector ever visited has undergone a "transformation", according to a report listing significant improvements.
An inspection of HMP Birmingham in 2018 led to a grim assessment of the site, with a range of actions ordered to bring standards under control.
It was taken back into public ownership having been found in a "state of crisis" and scene of a number of large-scale riots.
However five years on, a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons, external described the site as "much safer and more decent".
HMP Birmingham has been run by the prisons service since security firm G4S lost its contract. The chief inspector, Charlie Taylor, said what followed had been a "relentless effort to improve standards".
Whereas the last inspection revealed "utter squalour", inspectors found wings had become "calm, well ordered and clean" during an unannounced visit in February.
Mr Taylor praised efforts to limit drug use in the prison; actions said to have led to a drop in violence levels of more than 60%.
However, the inspectorate did raise some concerns, particularly around the amount of time prisoners were afforded outside their cells, with some having only 90 minutes a day.
There also remain issues with staffing, leading to "disjointed" support. Concerns were additionally raised around risk management relating to the release of high-risk prisoners.
Although the report identified 15 key concerns, Mr Taylor said the prison had undergone a "transformation" and the work to achieve change "should not be underestimated".
When the governor Paul Newton took over in 2018, he inherited a prison that was described as "a hell hole" facing extremely high levels of violence.
Mr Taylor said by dealing with access to drugs and "serious" staff corruption, and improving facilities and restoring authority and order, Mr Newton had improved the prison's stability.
The BBC has contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.