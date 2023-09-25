The high cost of groceries in Jersey is not because of a lack of competition, according to a new report.

The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) said it found a basket of shopping could be 33% more expensive on the island than in some of the UK's cheapest supermarkets.

But it said that was because of additional expenses such as freight and labour costs, and it did not believe local supermarkets were making excessive profits.

The JCRA said consumers were being well served but that the competitive process needed to be bolstered, with it recommending changes, including greater price transparency.