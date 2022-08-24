Police are appealing for information after a "serious collision" which closed part of a dual carriageway overnight.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of a crash between a car and parked lorry in a layby on the A14 eastbound carriageway at Sproughton, near Ipswich, at 20:45 BST.

The car driver, a man in his 50s, was extracted from the vehicle by fire crews and taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 52 at Claydon and junction 54 at Sproughton until 08:00.