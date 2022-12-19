A man has been charged with raping a woman in a lane in Cardiff.

The attack took place near Talbot Street in the Pontcanna area of the city in the early hours of 12 December.

A 29-year-old man appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday 17 December and has been remanded in custody.

He has also been charged with theft and fraud by false representation and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 January.