Travelling criminals targeted across Scotland-England border
At a glance
A joint operation between police and community action teams has been targeting criminal activity across the Scotland-England border
The high visibility checks have been particularly aimed at disrupting thefts of agricultural equipment
Police said they had detected various offences and also acted as a deterrent
The operation has covered the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway and Northumbria
- Published
Travelling criminals across the Scotland-England border have been targeted in a joint operation.
The Scottish Borders Community Action Teams (CAT) have been working with police in Northumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.
It is part of efforts to disrupt criminal activity - particularly the theft of agricultural machinery in the area.
Two teams of seven officers have targeted locations along the border and operated checkpoints to stop vehicles.
They have led to the detection of a number of offences but police said they would also have a "preventative effect".
Ch Insp Vinnie Fisher said: "Rural areas such as the Scottish Borders can be a target for travelling criminals, in particular our more isolated communities and farms.
"Our continued policing activities, including with CAT and through the Scottish Borders Partnership Against Rural Crime is supporting our rural communities and businesses.
"However, it remains crucial that people are vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland so we can act and stop those involved."
The CAT has also been working with police to tackle organised crime in the Borders and concerns about young people entering disused and unsafe buildings.
Julie Pirone, who chairs its strategic oversight group, said the work was vital to dealing with issues across the region.
"We have a well-established process of allocating tasks to the CAT officers and a mechanism to scrutinise the teams' activity," she said.
"Information and concerns from communities, whether that is fed through local councillors or the police is always taken on board."