A﻿ man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash involving three lorries.

T﻿he A40 has been closed between Whitland and and St Clears, Carmarthenshire, after the crash at about 01:45 GMT on Wednesday.

M﻿id and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person was airlifted to hospital after being released by firefighters using cutting equipment.

T﻿wo others were injured, the fire service added.

D﻿yfed-Powys Police has advised motorists to avoid the area.