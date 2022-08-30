A man and a woman have died in a multi-vehicle collision in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

The incident involving a number of cars and an articulated truck happened at about 11:00 local time on Tuesday at the N28 Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline.

The man and woman, who were in the same car, are understood to be in their 80s, RTÉ News reported., external

The driver of another car was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic diversions are currently in place to and from Ringaskiddy village and to the Port of Cork terminal.