A Birmingham City superfan has not missed a single game, home or away, in nearly 50 years.

Rob Shannon, 64, said what started as a regular trip with his father quickly became an "obsession" of his own.

He even named his son Andrew after the club's St Andrews ground.

"Apparently I need a hip replacement, I’ve been to see the consultant, and he wants to do it as soon as possible - I’ve asked if he can call me back early next year, probably after the end of May," Mr Shannon said.