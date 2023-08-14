Royal Navy frigate returns after six months at sea
At a glance
A Type 23 frigate returned to Plymouth on Sunday after more than six months at sea
It travelled across the Arctic, Baltic and the North Atlantic
It sailed about 23,043 miles (37,084 km) since January this year
A Royal Navy frigate has returned to Devon after spending more than six months at sea across the Arctic, Baltic and North Atlantic.
HMS Northumberland has sailed about 23,043 miles (37,084 km) since January 2023 locating Russian units and operating submarine-hunting exercises
The Type 23 frigate returned to Plymouth's Devonport dockyard on Sunday.
Commander Will Edwards-Bannon, Northumberland’s commanding officer, said he was "profoundly impressed" by the "selfless commitment and tactical excellence" of the crew during the ship's time at sea.
Northumberland spent three quarters of her deployed time on operations, but also visited Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.
Cdr Edwards-Bannon said: “Everyone on board can look back on this successful deployment with pride in our collective achievements: from once again leading task group operations in the Arctic Circle alongside close allies, to marking the coronation of His Majesty The King while we were in Iceland."
Petty Officer Vucago ‘Vinny’ Bainitabua, said: “I’m proud to look back and when people ask: ‘where were you for the King’s Coronation?’ I can say 'I was deployed on operations with HMS Northumberland in Reykjavik, hosting our NATO allies'. It’s definitely one to remember.”
