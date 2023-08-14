A Royal Navy frigate has returned to Devon after spending more than six months at sea across the Arctic, Baltic and North Atlantic.

HMS Northumberland has sailed about 23,043 miles (37,084 km) since January 2023 locating Russian units and operating submarine-hunting exercises

The Type 23 frigate returned to Plymouth's Devonport dockyard on Sunday.

Commander Will Edwards-Bannon, Northumberland’s commanding officer, said he was "profoundly impressed" by the "selfless commitment and tactical excellence" of the crew during the ship's time at sea.