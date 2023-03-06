Owen Paterson previously spoke of the family's "extraordinary anguish" following her death.

Felix said the family had established the Rose Paterson Trust "in the hope of stopping other people from dying by suicide".

"She was an amazing person who I think about every waking hour," he told supporters on his JustGiving page.

He had little experience of running before starting training but had been considering the long run for a while.

Felix said he hoped the run would also help raise awareness about mental health.

"I think part of it is that it is a challenge that was mind over matter," he said.

"It's all about your mental state and so it seemed like an appropriate one for a mental health charity like ours."

Mr Paterson stuck to three or different routes near where he lives in London.

"The solo runs in the middle of the night were really difficult," he said, adding he stuck to well-lit roads.

He said "everything hurt more" and he had felt quite lonely during two runs on the first night.

The 36-year-old said he had been helped by friends and his "family all rallied round".

"They were helping me put plasters on, eat some food and stay hydrated," he said.

Afterwards he said felt pleased he had completed the run.

"I'm sore. My legs hurt quite a lot," he said. "My feet are covered in blisters. But I feel good."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via BBC Action Line