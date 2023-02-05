Fisherman dies after falling overboard in County Donegal

A man in his late 20s has died after he fell overboard while fishing for crabs near County Donegal.

A distress call was received by the coastguard at about 20:30 local time on Saturday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

It said there had been several people on board the vessel about 70 miles north of Árainn Mhór.

Crew members recovered the man from the water.

His body was brought ashore in County Mayo, from where the fishing boat operates.