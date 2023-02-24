A man has been detained indefinitely in hospital for killing his father after stamping on him outside his home following a psychotic breakdown.

Dafydd Thomas, 65, died after being attacked by Tony Thomas, 46, in March 2021 at Minffordd, near Porthmadog, in Gwynedd.

Thomas was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, after a jury heard he had a long history of mental health issues.

The judge at Caernarfon Crown Court said the “dreadful nature” of the attack had taken the life of a “remarkable man”.