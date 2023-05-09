A takeaway boss has been banned from running a food business after rat droppings and live cockroaches were found in food storage.

Parathawala takeaway was shut three times in one year after environmental health officers deemed the conditions an "imminent risk to consumers' health".

Sadek Seikh admitted four food hygiene and safety offences at his fast food shop on Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

Seikh, of Wright Road, Saltley, was also fined £12,500 after pleading guilty on 4 May at Birmingham Magistrates Court.