Plea to protect nesting birds on northern coast
At a glance
Arctic terns arrive on the island to nest in mid-May
It is an offence to disturb the birds
Dog walkers must keep their animals on leads until 30 August
- Published
Police have called for walkers to be mindful of nesting birds on the northern coast of the Isle of Man.
Arctic terns, oystercatchers and ringed plovers have already begun settling at the Point of Ayre, an area popular with dog walkers.
Fencing has been put up to protect the species and pet owners must keep their animals on leads until the end of August.
While terns normally arrive from mid-May, a number of ringed plovers have already set up camp.
'Fear and aggression'
A police spokesman said: "If you walk too close to a nesting area you are likely to be attacked by parent birds demonstrating fear and aggression to your presence."
Chicks could often move away from the fenced areas and eggs could be "overlooked and trampled", he said.
"If arctic terns attack, you are too close", he added.
Those caught disturbing nesting birds could face
Wild birds are protected under the island's Wildlife Act and those who recklessly disturb them can face prosecution.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk