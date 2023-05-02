Police have called for walkers to be mindful of nesting birds on the northern coast of the Isle of Man.

Arctic terns, oystercatchers and ringed plovers have already begun settling at the Point of Ayre, an area popular with dog walkers.

Fencing has been put up to protect the species and pet owners must keep their animals on leads until the end of August.

While terns normally arrive from mid-May, a number of ringed plovers have already set up camp.