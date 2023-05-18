A mother battling a housing association over an unfixed leak in her home has said the mould is affecting her son's health.

Beth Harman, from Canterbury, Kent, claims she has contacted her landlord Town and Country Housing about the issue for more than six months.

“I’ve had to put pots, pans, anything I could find to stop it going on the floor. They’ve still done nothing,” she said.

Town and Country Housing said contractors had tried “various methods” to contact Ms Harman.