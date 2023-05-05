Some bus fares on the Isle of Man have risen weeks after a £2 cap trial ended.

The single use 60p ticket has now gone up to £1.10 per journey, however Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said it was only used for 1% of passengers "for one in 100 journeys".

He said while some prices had remained static and others had risen, the fares all "still represent good value".

There are increases of £4 and £5 for the five-day and seven-day saver tickets respectively.