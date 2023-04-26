Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has told a committee of MPs the force missed its recruitment target "in part" because "the reputation of the organisation at the moment doesn't help".

The Met is the only force in England and Wales to have missed its recruitment target for this year.

It comes as figures released by the government show it has met its 2019 target to recruit 20,000 more officers in England and Wales.

Sir Mark also outlined to the committee progress made with reforms to the force following last month's Casey Review, which exposed significant issues regarding racism, sexism and homophobia.