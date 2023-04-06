A former leader of a council says he will not be standing in May's local elections after he was elevated to the House of Lords.

Kuldip Sahota said not standing in a Telford ward was a hard decision, which he considered for several months.

He entered the upper chamber in November as Baron Sahota of Telford.

"I've decided to concentrate on my work in the House of Lords as an active peer rather than just a part-timer," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.