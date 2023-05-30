People working at a warehouse could barely believe their eyes when they saw a red panda "ambling" down the street.

Police said the animal had escaped from Newquay Zoo, in Cornwall, on Friday, and was spotted by staff from Freshpoint greengrocers, about half-a-mile away.

Staff from the warehouse and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police contained the animal in a courtyard until it was collected by zoo staff, police said.

Newquay Zoo has been contacted for comment.