Escaped red panda seen 'ambling' down street
At a glance
Warehouse staff saw a red panda "ambling" along a Newquay street "without a care in the world"
They called the police who kept the animal contained
The red panda was later returned to Newquay Zoo
People working at a warehouse could barely believe their eyes when they saw a red panda "ambling" down the street.
Police said the animal had escaped from Newquay Zoo, in Cornwall, on Friday, and was spotted by staff from Freshpoint greengrocers, about half-a-mile away.
Staff from the warehouse and officers from Devon and Cornwall Police contained the animal in a courtyard until it was collected by zoo staff, police said.
Newquay Zoo has been contacted for comment.
Gareth, from Freshpoint Newquay, said: "One of my staff in the loading bay shouted out that they could see a red panda coming down the road.
"I thought 'are you sure it isn't just a big funny coloured cat?' but no, it was a red panda."
He said it was "ambling down the road without a care in the world".
"It went into a courtyard opposite and we blocked it off until someone could come and take care of it.
"At first the police thought I was pulling their leg but then came along and dealt with it from there."
Newquay Zoo has two resident red pandas, Seren and Sundara.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called on Friday at 07:10 BST "following reports that a red panda had been found on Springfield Road, Newquay".
"Officers attended and kept the animal contained until zoo staff arrived a short time later to return it safely."