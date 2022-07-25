Jersey bus services cancelled due to staff shortages
Some bus services are being delayed or cancelled in Jersey amid a shortage of drivers.
The company has warned on Facebook that bus services one and 15 will not run as often as usual., external
The company said it had let its staff numbers shrink over the past two years as passenger numbers dropped due to Covid-19.
Libertybus boss Kevin Hart urged people with a "passion for meeting people" to get in touch about driving jobs.
"Drivers work extremely hard but if you don't want to be tied to a desk this is the job for you," he said.
Libertybus is asking passengers to check Facebook and Twitter for updates.
In May, the company called for the minimum age limit to be reduced to 18 for bus drivers.