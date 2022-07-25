The 50-year-old SS Portugal was no longer sailing out in open waters and was being used to store coal when it broke its moorings and went down in Stornoway harbour, near the navigation channel.

It is lying in about 7m (23ft) of water but, until now, it has not affected the vessels coming and going from the existing piers.

However the harbour now needs to be deepened to allow much larger ships to berth.

Harbour master Alasdair Smith said SS Portugal was not fully intact and was heavily corroded which made it challenging to remove.

He said: “The metal was in very poor condition to begin with before it sank.

"Over the years there have been various efforts to try to remove and disperse it including blowing it up. So it is rotten old metal that is quite widely dispersed.

“The bottom of the hull is certainly still there and various pieces connected with it. It’s not an entire ship by any means but it is still a substantial amount of metal that is down there."