A fox cub has been rescued by firefighters after it became trapped in an underground pipe.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews helped to dig the wild animal out after officers were called to Turner Road, Colchester at 12:36 BST on Monday, after a call from the RSPCA.

Its Urban Search and Rescue team used a camera to find out where it was.

The cub was freed by 13:55 and was left in the care of the animal charity.