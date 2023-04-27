Canoe stuffed with weapons found on beach
A canoe containing knives, a crossbow and air weapons has been seized by police after it was found on a beach.
Lancashire Police said they officers were called after the vessel was found close to Marine Road, Morecambe, at about 11:10 BST on Saturday.
A spokesman said officers attended and removed the canoe and weapons.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing, the force added.
