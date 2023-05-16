Eigg roles: Rare job opportunities on tiny island
At a glance
Eigg in the Small Isles hopes to recruit a head teacher and a warm homes manager
Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust said it was not often two jobs came up at once on the "wee island"
Eigg is just five miles long and home to about 100 people
The warm homes manager would lead work to improve the isle's housing stock
Two job vacancies have come up on the tiny island of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides.
Just five miles (8km) long and three miles (5km) wide, the isle is home to 110 people and generates its own electricity from wind, sun and water power.
A head teacher is being sought for the primary school, and a warm homes manager to lead efforts to improve the quality and energy efficiency of housing.
Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust said it was not often two "amazing jobs" came up on a "wee island".
Fuel poverty
The head teacher job, which has been advertised by Highland Council, also involves looking after a small primary on the neighbouring Isle of Muck.
Eigg's school has seven pupils and soon to have five nursery children.
Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust hopes to appoint the warm homes manager.
The post would involve tackling fuel poverty, also managing community woodland and helping develop the island's economy.
Eigg is about 10 miles (16km) south of Skye and is one of the Small Isles, along with Muck, Rum and Canna.