A parish councillor has described the removal of a flagpole from a village green as "bizarre" and "depressing".

Jon Gambold said the pole, in Biddenham, near Bedford, bearing a Ukrainian national flag, has been vandalised three times since 31 December.

He said the actions were "very, very hurtful for the Ukrainian refugees we've got in the village and across Bedford".

Biddenham Parish Council was aiming to purchase a "bigger vandal proof pole and a bigger Ukrainian flag", at a cost of more than £1,000, he added.