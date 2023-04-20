Festival aims to repeat magic of post-Covid return
Beat-Herder returns for a 16th edition, with headline sets from Pendulum, Alison Goldfrapp and Confidence Man
Co-founder Nick Chambers says returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus was "intense and insane"
The July event will see dozens of acts play across 20 on-site venues
A music festival's founder has said he is looking forward to making "incredible" memories again after its post-Covid return was "beyond euphoric".
Beat-Herder, which takes place near Sawley in Lancashire, sold out when it returned in July 2022 after a two-year-hiatus.
Nick Chambers said the event was "pure magic and you could feel the energy on both sides of the stages".
He added that he hoped this year's festival, which will be headlined by Alison Goldfrapp and Pendulum, would be equally "jaw-dropping".
The festival belatedly celebrated its 15th birthday edition in 2022 with headline sets from Hot Chip, Nile Rodgers and Chic alongside The Wailers and a host of other acts across four days.
Chambers said returning was "intense and insane".
"Three years of anticipation, with the added need to get out and enjoy something made it beyond euphoric," he said.
"It was pure magic and you could feel the energy on both sides of the stages.
"It wasn't just like this for people who had tickets - artists and crew were all relieved to be back performing and making events, and you could tell that there was an added energy to performances and doing what we do."
He said he was "excited to feel that again".
"The coming together of all peoples for the weekend is really special.
"It's the people that make the event and being able to host a festival where life-memories are made is incredible.
He added that seeing the "amazement on faces of people" as they discovered the "delights and details we have meticulously crafted" was a "priceless reward".
Alongside Pendulum and Alison Goldfrapp, the 2023 festival, which takes place between 13 and 16 July, will see sets from Confidence Man, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Dub Pistols, Peter Hook & The Light, Jungle Brothers and many more across 20 on-site venues.
Chambers said he was expecting "jaw-dropping performances" from the big names, but was also looking forward to the lesser-known acts.
"We're really excited for all the breaking new music and support acts, such as Venbee, Piri and Wilkinson on the main stage and also, in The Woods, people like Sherelle and Hannah Laing alongside LF System, Skream and Eats Everything," he added.
