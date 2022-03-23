Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a motorbike and a van left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened on the A714 road in Dumfries and Galloway south of Bargrennan at about 11:55 on Sunday.

A Fiat Ducato van and a Yamaha Tracer 9 motorbike were involved.

The 66-year-old motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

PC Josh Maxwell said: "We're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area around that time and may have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward."