Yukon woman to visit Wales after England gaffe

A woman from Canada is visiting Wales to learn more about the country she thought was in England, with the Welsh government helping to pay for her B&B stay.

Pavlina Livingstone-Sudrich, of Whitehorse, Yukon, told her nearly 200,000 followers a winter warming aid was made in Wales, England.

First Minister Mark Drakeford's response to her apology suggested she learn about Welsh culture by visiting.

The Welsh government said it was excited to welcome Pavlina to Wales.

Pavlina told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast she felt "incredibly honoured" to be invited to Wales.

"I think it's a great example of the openness of spirit that when you make an error, instead of being cancelled, the people of Wales said 'come, we're going to really explain to you why that's a gaffe'," she said.