Mayor of St Ives resigns from Conservative party
The Mayor of St Ives has resigned from the Conservative Party at a meeting of the town council, saying he was "disillusioned with party politics".
Johnnie Wells, who has been a Conservative councillor since 2020, said being a member of the party “was becoming an issue” at the meeting on Thursday.
Mr Wells – who is a town councillor in the same ward as Cornwall Council’s Conservative leader Linda Taylor – said: “I just feel that for me, in St Ives and for Cornwall, an independent role is better.
"People would kind of shut off to you pretty quickly [as a Conservative] so it was becoming more of a hindrance than a help.”
Mr Wells, who is a web designer by trade and represents the Lelant ward, said that he had always voted Conservative and has been a member of the party since becoming a councillor three years ago.
He said Cllr Taylor had tried to talk him out of resigning “a little bit”, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Of his resignation, he added: “You look at both main parties and you don’t really have any good direction.
“I’m looking for change really.”
Mr Wells, who has been mayor of the town since May, said: “I don’t know what I’ll vote at the next election – you’re in the position of voting for the least worst person."
He cited short-term Airbnb lets as being a particular problem in St Ives, saying: “The Digey in St Ives [one of the town’s most iconic historic streets] is a case in point – 80% of the houses along The Digey don’t pay anything into either the council tax or the business rates pot - it’s a nightmare."
When Mr Wells became a councillor in 2020 the Conservative party was the main political group on the town council. It now has one councillor.
He will remain in the civic role of town mayor and continue representing Lelant as an Independent councillor.
