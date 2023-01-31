Firefighters have rescued a horse after she became stuck in three feet (1m) of water.

Specialist animal rescue crews were called to a ditch by Church Lane, Billericay, at about midday on Monday, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

A vet sedated the horse, called Bonnie, to make the rescue operation "safer", it said.

Lines and strops were used to pull her to the bank at about 15:00 GMT and left in the care of her owner.