A new face will put together the programme for the 25th Wigtown Book Festival later this year.

Lee Randall - a well-known figure in Scottish literature - has been appointed to the guest programmer role.

The festival will take place from 22 September to 1 October.

Ms Randall, who lives in Edinburgh, has chaired dozens of events at Wigtown in the past and contributed to all aspects of the festival.

"I have been in love with Wigtown Book Festival for more than a decade now," she said.

"At first I would just go for a few events, and then I began staying the whole 10 days.

“The festival, and Wigtown as Scotland’s national book town, are remarkable."