Kate praises 'vital' early years education
Catherine, Princess of Wales said early years education was "vital" as she visited a nursery in Luton.
She joined children, carers and parents at Foxcubs Nursery to highlight the importance of the early years development of children.
Catherine spent time with the three and four-year-olds who were making face masks, describing the children as "great".
Neil Leitch, from the Early Years Alliance, which runs the nursery, said the princess was "very understanding that these are critical years in which a child's future is formed".
The wife of the heir to the throne also joined a group of children playing in a sandpit and spoke to staff about the effects of the Covid pandemic lockdowns.
She said to them: "I think families realised and communities realised, [when] these spaces were closed down for the majority of the time, I think everyone realised how vital they were."
'Holistic service'
During the visit, a group of parents discussed with the princess the nursery's role in providing support for children before they were sent home.
She said the staff were "nurturing for a long time at a school environment, but having that relationship with parents, being able to help you at home and pass on the baton to you, so when the child gets home actually the child feels like there is a holistic service".
The Early Years Alliance offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old, included at Foxcubs which was rated outstanding by Ofsted.
Mr Leitch, the alliance's chief executive, said after the visit: "I think she was impressed about the work we do generally and the fact it's about supporting community as well as children."
