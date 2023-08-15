Drivers are being warned to slow down and watch out for deer at a beauty spot after three animals died on roads in one night.

The trio were killed by vehicles at different locations on Cannock Chase on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

The area is home to a large herd of fallow deer along with smaller numbers of muntjac and red deer.

The number of deer struck by vehicles had increased recently, the force added.

An advisory speed limit of 40mph was in place on Cannock Chase and officers said, when crashes happened, the animals were mostly killed or badly injured.

Due to their size and weight, the deer also cause large amounts of damage to vehicles which can injure drivers and passengers, police explained.

Mirrors and warning signs have been put up around the area and from 2019, deer deterrent sensors were trialled there.

After the measures helped to reduce crashes at night, the scheme was expanded, Staffordshire County Council said.