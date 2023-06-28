London Fire Brigade (LFB) has been called to one e-scooter or e-bike fire every two days this year, an LFB spokesman said.

A lithium-ion battery fire can rip through a double bedroom in 10 to 15 seconds, Dominic Ellis, deputy commissioner at LFB, told City Hall on Wednesday.

The batteries, which power electric scooters and bicycles, can create "quick and ferocious" house fires, he explained.

A battery fire may start due to impact damage or short circuiting, the Fire, Resilience and Emergency Planning Committee heard.