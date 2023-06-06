Witnesses who were seen in the area of a serious sexual assault on a teenager in Leicester are being asked to come forward.

The 15-year-old girl was attacked in Hamilton Park just before 15:00 BST on 26 May, police said.

Officers said a man and a woman, both believed to be Asian, were seen walking separately near Topaz Way at about 13:50.

Also, two boys, aged about 11 or 12, who were in the area of Tuxford Road at roughly 14:30, have been asked to come forward.