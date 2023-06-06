Witnesses sought after sex attack in park
- Published
Witnesses who were seen in the area of a serious sexual assault on a teenager in Leicester are being asked to come forward.
The 15-year-old girl was attacked in Hamilton Park just before 15:00 BST on 26 May, police said.
Officers said a man and a woman, both believed to be Asian, were seen walking separately near Topaz Way at about 13:50.
Also, two boys, aged about 11 or 12, who were in the area of Tuxford Road at roughly 14:30, have been asked to come forward.
The man is described as wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, while the woman was wearing a light-coloured top and black trousers.
Officers emphasised both were being treated as witnesses to the investigation.
Extensive enquiries had been carried out in the area, police said, which includes examining CCTV and searches of the area.
The victim is being provided with support.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external.