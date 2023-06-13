Green mayoral candidate to bid for MP role
Three-time London mayoral candidate and former Green Party co-leader Siân Berry has announced she will run to replace the Brighton MP, Caroline Lucas.
Ms Lucas, who has served as an MP for Brighton Pavilion since 2010, announced last week that she would be stepping down at the next general election.
In a letter to members of the Brighton and Hove Green Party, Ms Berry said that if selected, she would hope to build on Ms Lucas’ “tremendous and inspiring record”.
She told members she will be based in the coastal city over the coming weeks during their selection process.
Ms Berry said that her “long experience as an elected Green, leader and candidate in the highest pressure elections” would put her in good stead for the job.
She was the party’s candidate for London mayor in 2008, 2016 and 2021, and she has served as a councillor in Camden since 2014, and as London Assembly Member since 2016.
Between 2018 and 2021, she was the party’s co-leader, alongside Jonathan Bartley.
Ms Berry previously ran for Parliament in Hampstead and Highgate in 2005, and in Holborn and St Pancras in 2017, where she attempted to unseat local MP Sir Keir Starmer.
