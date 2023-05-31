Six people have been injured, one critically, after a collision between a car and a bus.

The car driver was given advanced life-support treatment by paramedics at the scene at Pershore Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Four people on the bus were also taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and a child suffered minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The crash took place at abot 13:00 BST and the road closed.