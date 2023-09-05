Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Kent.

A 71-year-old man was found dead by officers called to a property in Mercury Close, Rochester, at 07:50 BST on Tuesday.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were held on suspicion of murder less than an hour after the discovery, Kent Police said.