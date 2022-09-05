Driver dies after car leaves road and hits tree
A 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left a road and hit a tree.
Leicestershire Police said the car, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, left the northbound carriageway of the A1 - close to the Ram Jam service station - at about 03:00 BST on Monday.
Officers attended but the driver died at the scene.
The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning while an investigation is carried out, the force added.
PC Adam Wilson said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A1 earlier this morning.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle as well as anyone who saw the silver BMW prior to the collision occurring."