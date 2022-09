A 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left a road and hit a tree.

Leicestershire Police said the car, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, left the northbound carriageway of the A1 - close to the Ram Jam service station - at about 03:00 BST on Monday.

Officers attended but the driver died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning while an investigation is carried out, the force added.