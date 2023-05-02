Remains of man missing for 21 years found in woodland
The remains of a man who went missing more than 20 years ago have been discovered in a secluded wooded area.
Human remains found behind Waverley Drive, Mumbles, Swansea have been confirmed as those of Russell Scozzi, said South Wales Police.
Mr Scozzi, of West Cross, Swansea, went missing in 2002.
His sister, Danielle Owens, said the loss was “devastating” for the family, but the discovery means they have “finally been given the opportunity to grieve him properly”.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales two years after her brother’s disappearance, Ms Owens said: "It was on my mother's birthday - she had passed away six months before.
"I saw Russell in Swansea and he was different - he seemed quite angry and bitter.
"When I look back on it, I wish I'd picked up on it more."
Ms Owens added that having a person missing from the family got worse as time went on.
She said: "It's disbelief - you feel detached as if it's happening to someone else.
"As time goes on, it becomes more real and more difficult to deal with. Not knowing is indescribable.
"You think every day that he is going to turn up. Every day gets harder."
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies said: "Our investigation into the finding of Mr Scozzi's remains is ongoing in order that we can establish the circumstances leading up to, and the cause of death.
“The local residents of Waverley Drive supported officers throughout the course of our extensive and prolonged investigation of the scene and I wish to thank them for their support and patience.”
Paying tribute to Mr Scozzi following the news, Ms Owens added : “My heart goes out to Russell's children who have grown up without their father and never really knowing what happened to him.
“I dearly loved Russell. He was my big brother who I always looked up to when I was growing up.
“Finally, we can be given the opportunity to grieve him properly.”