A baby has been found dead in a home in east London.

The Met Police said a welfare call was made to an address in Mimosa Close, Romford, just after 19:30 BST on Tuesday evening.

Officers attended and "located" the body of a baby. Next of kin are aware, the force added.

The death is being treated as "unexpected and under investigation" and a post-mortem examination will be held to determine cause of death.

A crime scene remains in place at the address.