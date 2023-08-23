Baby found dead in east London home
- Published
A baby has been found dead in a home in east London.
The Met Police said a welfare call was made to an address in Mimosa Close, Romford, just after 19:30 BST on Tuesday evening.
Officers attended and "located" the body of a baby. Next of kin are aware, the force added.
The death is being treated as "unexpected and under investigation" and a post-mortem examination will be held to determine cause of death.
A crime scene remains in place at the address.
