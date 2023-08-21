Quiet time scheme for food shoppers re-launched
At a glance
Channel Islands Coop has relaunched its quiet hour scheme
The shop is adding an extra day and extending its scheme from one to two hours
It says it helps "reduce stress of the weekly shop for members of the community" who are neurodivergent
Autism Jersey says the scheme will help "genuinely make a difference"
A supermarket chain in Jersey and Guernsey has re-launched its quiet hour time for neurodivergent customers and colleagues.
The Channel Islands Coop (CI Coop) said it was also extending the time to two hours and adding an extra day to the scheme.
It said the aim of quiet time, which was launched in 2017, was to "help reduce stress of the weekly shop for members of the community".
Quiet time will take place on Monday between 15:00 to 17:00 BST and Saturday between 17:00 and 19:00 at Mill Park, St Peters Village and St Martin, in Jersey, and St Sampson Food, Guernsey.
Joaquim Santos, store manager at Grand Marché in St Helier, said the scheme made it a calmer shopping experience.
He said: “We dim the lights, turn off the music, reduce the bleeps of tills, ban roller cages from the shopfloor and just make it a quieter space.
"If you consider the hustle and bustle of a busy retail store, you can appreciate how this could potentially be overwhelming to some people, so it's great to be able to offer this quiet time at Grand Marché."
Lesley Harrison, head of charitable services at Autism Jersey, said: “By a small community working together, with collaborative approaches such as this, we all can genuinely make a difference and build a diverse and inclusive society as we move towards acceptance.”
