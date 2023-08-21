A supermarket chain in Jersey and Guernsey has re-launched its quiet hour time for neurodivergent customers and colleagues.

The Channel Islands Coop (CI Coop) said it was also extending the time to two hours and adding an extra day to the scheme.

It said the aim of quiet time, which was launched in 2017, was to "help reduce stress of the weekly shop for members of the community".

Quiet time will take place on Monday between 15:00 to 17:00 BST and Saturday between 17:00 and 19:00 at Mill Park, St Peters Village and St Martin, in Jersey, and St Sampson Food, Guernsey.