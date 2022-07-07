Three men have been arrested after the attempted theft of a cash machine in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to a Co-op store in Shortheath Road, Moira at about 03:45 BST

Leicestershire Police said suspects had broken into the shop and unsuccessfully attempted to steal the cash machine inside before leaving in a black BMW.

The three men, aged 27, 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody, the force said.