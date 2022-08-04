A burglar who smashed his way into a home was caught by detectives after leaving blood at the scene.

Brwa Karim entered the victim's address in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, on 2 February after smashing a window pane before taking items including jewellery and a mobile phone.

Detectives found blood inside the home which forensically linked the 22-year-old to the crime.

He was later located and arrested at an address in Twickenham, London.