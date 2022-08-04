Burglar jailed after leaving blood at crime scene
- Published
A burglar who smashed his way into a home was caught by detectives after leaving blood at the scene.
Brwa Karim entered the victim's address in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, on 2 February after smashing a window pane before taking items including jewellery and a mobile phone.
Detectives found blood inside the home which forensically linked the 22-year-old to the crime.
He was later located and arrested at an address in Twickenham, London.
He pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for seven months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Con Jayne Milne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Karim travelled all the way from London to Southwell for no other apparent reason than to commit this burglary.
"He committed this offence without any regard whatsoever for the financial and emotional impact on the victim."