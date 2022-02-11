A farmer has been sentenced for safety breaches over the death of an 83-year-old man trampled by cows in one of his fields.

David Tinniswood was walking with his wife along a public right of way near Ivescar Farm at Chapel-Le–Dale, Ingleton, North Yorkshire, when they were attacked by cattle.

The grazing animals had been placed in the field with calves, contrary to official advice recommending they be segregated from members of the public.

At Leeds Magistrates' Court, Christopher Paul Sharpe pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches and was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr and Mrs Tinniswood. from Foulridge, Pendle, had been walking their two border terriers when they were attacked on 30 May 2020.

Mrs Tinniswood, 78, was badly bruised and was taken by air ambulance to Lancaster Royal Infirmary.

Sharpe, a partner in J H Sharp and Son, was also fined a total of £878 and was ordered to pay £7,820.30 in costs.

Health and safety inspector Julian Franklin said farmers should "take all reasonably practicable precautions to protect walkers on public rights of way".

“A number of measures could have been taken to safeguard walkers using the path, while cattle and calves were grazing in that field," he said.

“Most farmers will have other groups of stock that can graze fields containing rights of way, so can reduce the risk of incidents by putting sheep in them, or they could take fodder crops from them."

