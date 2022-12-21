Condor warns of Christmas ferry disruption
A Channel Islands ferry operator has warned of “significant disruption” for passenger and freight services in the run-up to Christmas amid severe weather forecasts.
Condor said both conventional and high-speed services to France and England would be impacted from Thursday lunchtime.
With predicted wind speeds of up to 50 knots and wave heights above 5m (16ft), some services will be cancelled.
To offset this, the firm said there would be extra high speed sailings on Wednesday.
New departures will operate from Poole to Guernsey and Jersey and from St Malo to both islands on Wednesday, the operator said.
The firm has also scheduled a Thursday morning service from Jersey to France ahead of “weather deterioration”.
Elwyn Dop, operations director, apologised and said conditions were “subject to constant change".
He said they were looking to ensure passengers arrive at their destination within 24 hours of their original booking and freight would reach the islands in time for Christmas.
He said they had contacted travellers in advance to notify them and offer alternative timings.