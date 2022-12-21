A Channel Islands ferry operator has warned of “significant disruption” for passenger and freight services in the run-up to Christmas amid severe weather forecasts.

Condor said both conventional and high-speed services to France and England would be impacted from Thursday lunchtime.

With predicted wind speeds of up to 50 knots and wave heights above 5m (16ft), some services will be cancelled.

To offset this, the firm said there would be extra high speed sailings on Wednesday.