Two competitors die at County Sligo car rally
At a glance
Two competitors have died in a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday
Motorsport Ireland confirmed the news, extending their sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased
Gardaí (Irish police) said they were investigating the circumstances of the collision
- Published
Two people have died in a crash while competing in a car race in County Sligo.
Motorsport Ireland confirmed the deaths at the Sligo Stages Rally, which was halted as a result, in a statement on Sunday.
It said it had begun an investigation with the relevant authorities to establish how the accident occurred.
Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed they are investigating and have requested that footage of the collision be made available to them and not shared on social media.
The crash happened during the sixth stage of the race, near Ballymote.
In its statement, Motorsport Ireland extended its sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors.
"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident," it said.