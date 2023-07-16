Two people have died in a crash while competing in a car race in County Sligo.

Motorsport Ireland confirmed the deaths at the Sligo Stages Rally, which was halted as a result, in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had begun an investigation with the relevant authorities to establish how the accident occurred.

Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed they are investigating and have requested that footage of the collision be made available to them and not shared on social media.