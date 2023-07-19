A police and crime commissioner (PCC) who complained of being abused and accused of wrongdoing during a local election campaign was "within his rights", a panel has found.

Steve Turner, Conservative PCC for Cleveland Police, referred himself to the police and crime panel over allegations he had abused his position.

He also triggered a police probe after claiming he was subjected to "bile and abuse" for standing as a candidate.

The panel concluded Mr Turner did nothing wrong by referring matters which triggered police investigations.