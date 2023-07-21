Exeter City Council rules out Co Cars rescue

The chief executive of Exeter City Council says the authority does not have the money to revive a local bike and car hire company which collapsed earlier in July.

Co Cars and Co Bikes stopped trading after getting into financial difficulties when demand for its services dropped and it could no longer cover its costs, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It offered about 200 electric bikes and 50 electric or low-emission cars, mainly around Exeter, which were leased to people by the hour.

Explaining its collapse, managing director Nic Eversett previously said the company had been "severely affected" by the Covid-19 pandemic.